‘We showed real character and you can’t coach that’ - Donegal manager McCann

“You can’t coach character”- but this Donegal team has it in abundance. Those were the sentiments of happy Donegal team manager Mickey McCann as he reflected on a most impressive victory over a strong UUJ side in Jordanstown on Saturday.



With 12 minutes to go Donegal were leading by two points and UUJ got a penalty. But the usually reliable Daithi Sands missed the penalty as Luke White pulled off a superb stop-one of three crucial ones in the match.



Donegal were reduced to 14 men as full-back Stephen Gillespie was sin-binned so it looked grim. But McCann’s men dug deep, and a late penalty from Davin Flynn pushed them to an eventual whirlwind victory, eventually winning on a 3-25 to 1-17 scoreline



“That took character and these boys have it in abundance and this was a real test against a very good Jordanstown team,” McCann said. “They had some top performers from all over Ulster and it was a very physical encounter.



“It was very close until the last ten minutes and we were just two points up and they got a penalty and Luke White saved it and we lost Stephen Gillespie.



“But we pushed on with 14 men and our keeper Luke White was outstanding for us. And then Davin Flynn scored a penalty and we pushed on for a victory and we moved on.



“Davin was inside in the first half and was getting no ball so we moved him out to the 45 and he hit 0-5 from play and it was a really good game of hurling and Ritchie Ryan did a lot of good work but was not quite as accurate.



“We were very good defensively and Luke White saved a penalty and two one on one’s when the game was crucial,” McCann added. “Our half back-line was very good today and Jack O’Loughlin, Gavin Browne and Sean McVeigh gave us a great platform while Padraig Doherty did a good job on Daithi Sands.



“We have good options and we were missing Christopher McDermott, Declan Coulter, Conor O’Grady and Danny Cullen so this is a very strong panel”.

Donegal followed up their win over Antrim Under-20s last week and now take on Down on Wednesday at the Dub Arena at Queen’s University in their first ever Conor McGurk Cup final.



“This is where you want to be to give yourself a test and we will be trying everything in our armoury to win it,” McCann added. “We beat them three years ago and they beat us and we know they are a real quality side.



“If we can stay in the game for 50 to 60 minutes we will have a good chance and Down beat Offaly in the Christy Ring Cup a few years ago, so that is where you are at. The final will be in the Dub at Queen’s at 8pm and it should be a good occasion.



“We don’t know if we can take Down or not but we will be giving it our very best shot. We won’t have Declan Coulter who is carrying a knock and Danny Cullen will be still on his honeymoon. But we have a very good squad and today’s game will really stand to us. We showed real character and you can’t coach that”.



