Urris announce new management team for 2022

Urris GAA club will be led by a joint-management team for the 2022 season.
The club have announced that players Mickey Grant and Conor Bradley will form the management team, assisted by Donal Kelly and Michael Bradley.
The club thanked their outgoing management team of of Paul Shields, Michael 'Scotchie' Doherty, David Hession and Adrian Doherty.
Urris will compete in Division 4 of the All-County Football League this year, as well as the Donegal Junior A Championship.
