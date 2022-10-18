JOB ALERT: Comhar Creidmheasa Ghaoth Dobhair are hiring a CEO
Comhar Creidmheasa Ghaoth Dobhair is a progressive financial services provider with almost 7500 members and total assets of over €39.5 million. Our main office is Derrybeg in the heart of the community in Ghaoth Dobhair and we have a suboffice in Falcarragh. Our core value is to promote the financial well-being of our members, while helping to develop healthy communities that are socially, economically and environmentally sustainable. This is a unique opportunity to join a highly successful financial institution and to shape the future success and strategy of Comhar Creidmheasa Ghaoth Dobhair.
Principal responsibilities of the Role:
The CEO will report to the Board of Directors and will be primarily responsible for the management, operation and day-to-day administration of the Credit Union and its staff, ensuring it performs and operates to the highest standards whilst ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. He/she will act at all times within the policies as laid down by the Board, the Credit Union Act 1997 (as amended 2018), and within the ethos/philosophy of the Credit Union.
Key Responsibilities:
The successful candidate should have the following:
How to Apply:
Applications including CV and cover letter by email addressed to: dara.uidhuibhir@gaothdobhaircu.ie
Closing Date for receipt of applications is 28th October 2022
Short listing may apply, and assessment will be done on the basis of the information provided in the application
Comhar Creidmheasa Ghaoth Dobhair Teo is an Equal Opportunities Employer
