28 Sept 2022

Evolve Clothing wins big at the eComm Live Awards 2022

Evolve Clothing wins big at the eComm Live Awards 2022

Siobhan McNamara

28 Sept 2022 1:22 PM

Evolve Clothing is delighted to announce that it has won the Fashion/Apparel or Footwear eCommerce Website of the Year award at the e-Comm Awards 2022.

The e-Comm Awards celebrate excellence in eCommerce and recognise and reward the organisations, teams and individuals who are helping shape the thriving internet retail industry across Ireland. This year's award ceremony took place in the Mansion House in Dublin and was hosted by Kevin Traynor.

Each year the Fashion/Apparel or Footwear eCommerce Website of the Year award is given to the website that has demonstrated excellence in terms of product selection, customer experience and overall innovation.

Evolve Clothing’s website (evolveclothing.com) was praised for its amazing selection of clothing and footwear, as well as its top-notch customer experience.

The judges were also impressed by the company’s innovative approach to eCommerce. After the setbacks that all retailers experienced during the pandemic lockdowns Evolve is proud to be pushing forward with international growth.

On winning the award Evolve Clothing’s Owner, Mark McCloskey, said: “It is testament to our online team and the work they do each day, above and beyond that makes it even possible to win an award of this scale. We were honoured just to be nominated alongside such top tier Irish eComm businesses.

"Since launching our new site in late 2018 we have had many challenges and victories. Each which we learned from, moved on and improved!

"Big shout out to our team IRP Commerce & Built For Growth Digital who help us each day move towards our goals!”

Evolve Clothing is a fashion retailer that specialises in stylish, high-quality clothing, footwear and suits. The company offers free shipping on all orders over €80, and has a ‘hassle free’ returns policy. Visit www.evolveclothing.com to shop.

Congratulations to Evolve Clothing on this amazing achievement!

Local News

