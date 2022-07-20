Inishowen Credit Union - Become a part of something great, have your voice heard, and know that your opinion matters

SINCE 1969 Inishowen Credit Union has been serving the members of our communities and helping you to achieve many of your financial goals along the way. Your credit union has also seen many changes in what products and services we offer and how we deliver them, but our WHY has never faltered, with you the member being at the core of all we do.

Keeping the members in mind, we are launching the 2022 Member Survey July 15 and are very excited to hear from members and non-members alike. We invite people to go to our website, or simply scan the QR code which is made available to be directed to the survey. We encourage members to share the QR code, or the link to our website (www.inishowencu.ie/survey) with friends and family as we are looking for a good balance of member and non-member feedback.

Information gathered can help in validating past decisions while providing feedback and opinions that will guide our future product and service enhancements. As a member owned credit union, we are interested in serving your needs and we will be listening to feedback received from our current and future loyal member base.

Thank you in advance for your participation and invite you to enter the draw for one of 10 – €100 ONE4ALL vouchers, we look forward to sharing the results with our membership.

