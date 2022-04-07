Let’s harness our natural assets to beat the climate emergency

Climate change is widely recognised as being among the greatest global economic, environmental and social challenges facing the world today.

In 2019, the Oireachtas declared a climate emergency.

The world is warming at an unprecedented rate, and we are already seeing the effects.

Here in County Donegal, we have experienced the impact of extreme weather events only recently with storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin all striking within one week in February.

To reduce the harmful impacts of climate change, the need for low carbon energy supplies has never been more important.

Recent world events have also highlighted the urgent need for indigenous forms of energy to reduce Ireland’s dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Electricity and heat generated by fossil fuels are among the biggest polluters to our atmosphere.

To combat this, the Government has set targets to meet 80% electricity demand from renewables by 2030.

Onshore wind is one of the cheapest forms of renewable electricity and will be vital to reach Ireland’s energy and climate change goals.

In February 2022, onshore wind accounted for more than half of Ireland’s electricity generation and, on the windiest days, the wholesale price of electricity fell by 76%.

The proposed Cloghercor Wind Farm is a co-development project that is being led by Ørsted and FuturEnergy Ireland in the Clogherachullion and Cloghercor areas of County Donegal.

The proposal will generate reliable and clean, green electricity from one of Ireland’s best natural assets – the wind.

Having begun initial feasibility studies on the proposed site in 2019, our team of Ireland-based specialists are continuing detailed environmental and ecological studies to develop a sensitive proposal for the site, in close engagement with local communities too.

The proposal will assist in Ireland’s mission to improve our security of supply and to decarbonise our energy systems, offsetting the need for combustion of fossil fuels.

We will respect and enhance the natural environment, building in habitat management, and biodiversity plans, while also contributing to the local economy with long-term community investment.

You can find out more about this renewable energy project at www.cloghercorwindfarm .com. Our dedicated Community Liaison Officers are available to answer any queries you have, and we welcome your feedback.

To speak with a member of our team, get in touch at info@cloghercorwindfarm.com or by phoning (021) 422 3677.