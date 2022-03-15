Workshop to consider impact of defective concrete products on family homes

Thousands of Irish homes have been built with defective building blocks loaded with excessive amounts of a naturally occurring minerals known as Mica and Pyrite.

Homes that are now crumbling. Affected families are still waiting for justice.

How did the blocks get to market and why regulations were not enforced when the problem came to light years ago? Blocks containing above 1% mica are deemed unsafe. Samples show as much as 57% of mica in them.

Government offers of compensation still force families to pay significant amounts of money that they cannot afford. Questions also remain on whether sufficient changes have been implemented so similar problems do not occur in the future.

Join our workshop on 23 March to debate the problem and explore long-term solutions and a path to justice for the victims.

