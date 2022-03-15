Search

15 Mar 2022

Workshop to consider impact of defective concrete products on family homes

Webinar event taking place on Wednesday, March 23

Workshop to consider the impact on family homes of defective concrete products

Thousands of Irish homes have been built with defective building blocks loaded with excessive amounts of a naturally occurring minerals known as Mica and Pyrite. 

Homes that are now crumbling. Affected families are still waiting for justice. 

How did the blocks get to market and why regulations were not enforced when the problem came to light years ago? Blocks containing above 1% mica are deemed unsafe. Samples show as much as 57% of mica in them. 

Government offers of compensation still force families to pay significant amounts of money that they cannot afford. Questions also remain on whether sufficient changes have been implemented so similar problems do not occur in the future. 

Join our workshop on 23 March to debate the problem and explore long-term solutions and a path to justice for the victims. The webinar is accessible for the public to listen live online, the link will be available through – www.left.eu 

The Left stands in solidarity with those affected by the Mica and Pyrite homeless crisis.

