12 Feb 2022

New Year, New Role and New Opportunities for you at FEI

New Year, New Role and New Opportunities for you at FEI

New Year, New Role and New Opportunities for you at FEI

12 Feb 2022 9:00 AM

Welcome to the FEI Academy...where a call centre job becomes a career in the Insurance and Financial Services Industry.

Who we are

Forward Emphasis International is a leader in the Irish Business Process Outsourcing sector and specialises in the delivery of customer contact and complex processing solutions for the Financial Services Industry.

The business has invested heavily over a number of years in employee training, to instill the core skills and knowledge that enable delivery to our long-term client base comprising primarily of Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies.

The business has been operating for 21 years and is underpinned by the hard work and commitment of all FEI employees,
the support from the community and the investment from various organisations, including Donegal County Council and
Enterprise Ireland.

Through our FEI Academy, we provide professional development opportunities, supporting employees to access their full potential across regulatory qualifications and other certifications.

We offer fully funded workplace courses, in conjunction with the Insurance Institute of Ireland, to deliver internationally recognised professional qualifications for our staff which are a Level 7 NFQ Certificate awarded by IT Sligo.

In 2021, 29 additional staff became qualified which means that 50% of staff across the Business have now achieved their regulatory qualification. An additional 51 are currently on their journey to qualification. We have positions available and will be continuing to recruit and build the team throughout 2022.

This is an excellent opportunity for people within the community and surrounding areas, as well as those who are further afield as we support both hybrid working and fully home working opportunities.

Experience is a fantastic benefit, however, not at all essential. Full training is provided, and we would encourage anyone interested to contact us to discuss in more detail what roles might be suitable for them.

Apply now via our website www.fei.ie

“As a key player in the Irish BPO sector and within the regulated Financial Services domain, Forward Emphasis International is a gateway to EARN, LEARN AND GAIN invaluable experience – working with Ireland and Europe’s leading Financial Services organisations.”

Fiona Burns - CEO

*Sponsored Content

