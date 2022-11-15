FAI announce winners of international awards

Republic of Ireland's Josh Cullen. PIC: Sportsfile
The FAI have revealed the winners of the 32nd international awards:
— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) November 15, 2022
Announcing the winners of the 32nd FAI International Awards #COYBIG | #COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/SAONFcHYzp
The family of the late JP Bradley - his widow Brid and children Sean, Maria, Tina and Terence - at the tribute unveiled to him at Colgan Hall, Carndonagh on the first anniversary of his passing
The conference has been hosted by Atlantic Technological University in Letterkenny and Ulster University
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.