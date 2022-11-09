Search

09 Nov 2022

Ollie Horgan departs Finn Harps by mutual consent

Having first joined the club in 2013, Ollie Horgan was the longest serving manager in the League of Ireland but his time at the club has come to and end today

Ollie Horgan's Finn Harps spent six out of the last nine seasons in the Premier Division

Reporter:

Alan Foley

09 Nov 2022 4:21 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Finn Harps FC have confirmed that first team Manager Ollie Horgan has departed the club by mutual consent.

During Horgan’s tenure the club has earned promotion to the Premier Division twice, and has spent six of his nine years in charge competing in the top flight.

From reaching an FAI Cup semi-final in his first season, to securing the club’s best league finish in over twenty years in 2020, the past nine seasons have seen many a magic night at both Finn Park and around the country.

Everyone at the club wishes to thank Ollie for his dedication, tireless work ethic and success during his time at Finn Park.

Chairman Ian Harkin said: "We would like to thank Ollie for his efforts on behalf of the club throughout his time at the club.  His work ethic and passion are legendary.  We wish him every success in the future."

The Finn Harps FC Board of Directors will begin work to appoint a new manager immediately.

