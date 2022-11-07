Tara O’Connor nets, but Sion lose in Cup final

Tara O'Connor
Tara O’Connor scored in Saturday’s Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup final, but there was no joy for Sion Swifts.
Jessica Foy and Joely Andrews netted in a 2-1 for the Glens at Windsor Park.
Those first-half strikes, in the 28th and 33rd minutes, were enough to seal a fourth Cup success in a row.
Malin woman O’Connor, who signed for Sion from Derry City earlier in the year, set up a grandstand finale. O’Connor was picked out by Naomi McLaughlin and she made no mistake with an expert finish in the 88th minute.
Sion, though, were unable to force an equaliser.
Greencastle’s Kerry Brown was also in the starting line-up with Caoimhe Walsh from Kerrykeel an unused substitute.
