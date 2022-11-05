Search

05 Nov 2022

Donegal overcome Inishowen in FAI Youth Interleague opener

Barrie McGee, Luke Parke and Jack Long scored the goals for Donegal, with Ross Farren on target for Inishowen, at Ballyare in the FAI Youth Interleague

Donegal overcome Inishowen in FAI Youth Interleague opener

The Donegal Youth League side who played Inishowen in the FAI Youth Interleague on Friday at Ballyare

Reporter:

Contributor

05 Nov 2022 12:55 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The derby encounter on Matchday One of the FAI Youth Interleague saw Donegal defeat Inishowen 3-1 on a fine night for football at Ballyare on Friday evening.

Donegal Youth League 3
Inishowen Youth League 1

Both sides knew a win on opening night in the context of the three-team group. which also includes Mayo, victory was massive and it was a fired up Donegal side who came out of the blocks quick and spurned a number of good chances in the opening 10 minutes.

The best of those chances came after just thirty seconds when Robbie Murphy screwed his shot wide when he looked set to score. Murphy then came close again on five minutes after  Sam Harvey's initial effort was snuffed out.

Donegal did go in front on 13 minutes when Ballybofey United's Barrie McGee saw his free-kick from long range somehow find its way past Zach Conlon in the Inishowen goal.

Eamon McConigley’s Donegal side almost doubled their lead through Sam Harvey on 25 minutes before Inishowen came well into the game and came close through a Conan Gibbons header on 32 before Liam Jordan forced a good save from Mark Margey on 42.

Jack Doherty's header then skimmed the top of the crossbar as Donegal were delighted to go in at the break a goal to the good at 1-0 up. The second half started in similar vein to the opening half and after chances for the excellent Dylan McAteer, Harvey, Jack Long and Faolan Gibson came and went. Donegal doubled their advantage on 62 when Luke Parke's exquisite free-kick gave the goalkeeper no chance.

The Inishowen Youth League squad at Diamond Park before their FAI Youth Interleague fixture against Donegal 

Inishowen battled back and came closest through Ross Farren and they did reduce the deficit on 75 when Farren fired home 

Things got nervous for the home fans but any doubts regarding a win were dispelled four minutes from time when Jack Long got a slight touch from close range to divert yet another Parke free kick home.

Inishowen host Mayo in the next group game on Saturday, November 12, before Donegal travel to Mayo knowing what they will need to do to qualify from the group.

Donegal Youth League: Mark Margey; Adam McCullagh, Sam White, Jack Long, Dylan McAteer; Faolan Gibson, Ethan McCafferty, Barrie McGee, Sam Harvey; Robbie Murphy, Luke Parke. Subs: Bobby Henningham, Kieran Degnan, Ultan McMonagle, Charlie McAteer, Killian Hagan, Gary McGettigan, Aaron Temple. 

Inishowen Youth League: Zach Conlon; Mason McDaid, Jamie Doherty, Jack Doherty, Connor McDaid; Peter Doherty, Rian Gallagher, Liam McWeeney, Liam Jordan; Conan Gibbons, Ross Farren. Subs: PJ Doherty, Shane McLaughlin, Kyle Melly, Ryan Doherty. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media