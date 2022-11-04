Search

04 Nov 2022

Erin McLaughlin earns first senior call-up to Republic of Ireland WNT squad

Culdaff native Erin McLaughlin, a former U-19 international who has scored six goals in her debut season in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League with Peamount United, has impressed at recent Home-Based Training Sessions

Erin McLaughlin has been capped by the Republic of Ireland up to U-19 level

Reporter:

Alan Foley

04 Nov 2022 5:06 PM

Erin McLaughlin has earned her first senior call-up for the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team squad for their trip to Spain for an eight-day training camp that will include an International Friendly against Morocco.

Culdaff native McLauglin, who plays for Peamount United, is one of 26 players  who will make the trip alongside fellow Donegal natives Ciara Grant, who is from Letterkenny and plays for Heart of Midlothian and Milford and FFC Turbine Potsdam in Germany’s Amber Barrett, who scored the all-important goal against Scotland in the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup play-off.

McLaughlin impressed in recent Home-Based Training Sessions. She is a former U-19 international and has scored six goals in her debut season in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League.

Manager Vera Pauw is keen to use this camp to begin preparations for the World Cup, with international camps to follow in February, April and June next year ahead of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, which starts on July 20. Ireland have been drawn against co-hosts Australia, Canada and Nigeria in Group C in their first ever World Cup appearance. The squad will link up in Marbella on Monday, November 7 to begin the training camp. 

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad
Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie Keane (Shelbourne)
Defenders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O'Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)
Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)
Forwards: Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Emily Whelan (Glasgow City)

