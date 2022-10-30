McColgan, Parke help Ireland qualify for Regions Cup finals

Lee McColgan and (insert) Jack Parke
Donegal duo Lee McColgan and Jack Parke helped the Republic of Ireland Amateur side qualify for the UEFA Regions Cup finals next summer.
In the second of their qualifiers on Friday, Ireland claimed a comprehensive 4-0 win over Romania in Albena, Bulgaria.
Cockhill Celtic’s McColgan - a regular feature in this team in recent months - has started both games so far while Bonagee United man Parke came on as a substitute in Friday’s game for his debut.
Bulgaria’s 1-1 draw against San Marino on Friday confirmed Ireland’s spot at the finals.
Goals from Jack McMullen, Sam Burgess, Eoin Murphy and a Stephen Chambers penalty eased Irland to a comfortable win.
Ireland defeated San Marino 2-0 on Tuesday, Luke Casey and Eoin Murphy scoring the goals.
Ireland still have to face Bulgaria on Monday.
