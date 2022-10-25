Search

25 Oct 2022

McColgan helps Ireland off to winning start in Uefa Regions Cup

Lee McColgan of Cockhill Celtic started with Bonagee United's Jack Parke on the bench as Ireland's amateur team defeated nine-man San Marino in the Uefa Regions Cup in Albena, Bulgaria

Lee McColgan lined out for Ireland against San Marino

Alan Foley

25 Oct 2022 8:25 PM

Cockhill Celtic’s Lee McColgan played his part as the Republic of Ireland Amateur International side began their Uefa Regions Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over San Marino in Albena, Bulgaria.

Jack Parke of Bongaee United was an unused substitute for Gerry Davis' side, who secured the points against an ill-disciplined and nine-man San Marino with second-half strikes through the Rockmount duo of Luke Casey and Eoin Murphy.

Ireland started with seven debutants and after a nervy opening exchange, it was Davis' side who began to impose themselves on the tie as Eoin Murphy had a shot blocked in the sixth minute.

San Marino had their best opportunity of the match with a quarter-of-an-hour gone, when Elia Ciacci failed to connect as the ball flashed across goal after a teasing cross by Matteo Semprini.

As their numerical advantage began to create openings, Ireland finally took the lead with 20 minutes remaining. Stephen Chambers was able to supply a fantastic cross from the right and Luke Casey headed back across goal to score.
Eight minutes later, the points were secure when Eoin Murphy was found clean through in the area and he rounded the keeper to finish and complete the scoring.

Ireland's next match is on Friday, October 28 against Romania knowing that victory will give them a great chance of progression with one game to go. They follow that up with a fixture against Bulgaria on Monday.

Meanwhile, Buncrana native Luke O’Donnell, who plays for Derry City, is part of the Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-16s squad that Head Coach Paul Osam has named his squad for the Victory Shield in Waterford this week.

Ireland face Wales this Sunday at the Regional Sports Centre, followed by Northern Ireland in Tramore AFC on Tuesday, November 1 before returning to the RSC to take on Scotland on Friday, November 4.

