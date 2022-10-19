Jodie Loughrey in Irish under-17 squad for European qualifiers

Jodie Loughrey
Jodie Loughrey is part of the Republic of Ireland Under-17 squad that will face into the UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifiers later this week.
Buncrana woman Loughrey, who plays for the Donegal Women’s League in the underage Women’s National League, is in the final squad named by James Scott.
The qualifiers, which begin on Friday, see Ireland face Austria, Finland and Northern Ireland.
Loughrey and Ireland start against Austria at 2pm before facing Finland on Monday at 12 noon and concluding with Northern Ireland next Thursday at 2pm.
All games will take place at Seaview in Belfast, the home of Crusaders FC.
