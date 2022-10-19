Search

19 Oct 2022

Cockhill Celtic get home draw in Intermediate Cup

Gavin Cullen's Cockhill Celtic will welcome Leinster Senior League opposition to the Charlie O'Donnell Sports Grounds next month

Chris McNulty

19 Oct 2022 2:42 PM

Cockhill Celtic have received a home draw in the next round of the FAI Intermediate Cup.

Gavin Cullen’s side have been paired with either Greystones or Liffey Wanderers, who have still to play their last round tie.

The game will take place at the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds on the weekend ending November 20.

Cockhill were 2-0 winners over Bonagee United at Dry Arch Park on Saturday night.

Republic of Ireland amateur international Lee McColgan scored both goals on a night when Cockhill were reduced to nine men.

The Inishowen men overcame the sendings off of Adam McCarron and Jimmy Bradley to recorded a fine win having been two men in arrears for over half-an-hour.

Cockhill begin their Ulster Senior League title defence this Saturday evening when they face Letterkenny Rovers at the Letterkenny Community Centre (7pm).

