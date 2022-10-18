Search

18 Oct 2022

Lee McColgan eager for Regions Cup qualifiers

The Cockhill Celtic defender heads to Bulgaria on Friday with the Republic of Ireland Amateur International squad for the UEFA Regions Cup qualifying phase, which gets underway next week

Lee McColgan

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

18 Oct 2022 11:55 AM

Lee McColgan believes he has adapted well to his step into International football.

The Cockhill Celtic defender heads to Bulgaria on Friday with the Republic of Ireland Amateur International squad. Next week, the Gerry Davis-managed Ireland tackle the UEFA Regions Cup qualifying phase with games against San Marino, Romania and Bulgaria.

McColgan has been a regular feature in the green shirt this year and is joined in the travelling party by Bonagee United’s Jack Parke.

“It’s a good step up and it’s good, fast football,” McColgan said.

“I’m enjoying it and I just hope I can stay in and around this squad now.

“It’s an honour to wear the Irish jersey. Every game is an honour. I feel that I’ve fitted in well on the team and I’ve started every game that I’ve been in for.”

Finn Harps’ Cead McGrath in Irish Under-15 squad

Defender Cead McGrath has travelled to Zagreb with the Irish squad for a UEFA Development Tournament this week.

McColgan played in two friendly games against Wales and also a pair of friendlies against Northern Ireland recently.

An 18-man Irish squad will take part in the first edition of the UEFA Regions Cup since the 2018/19 season with the last couple of editions cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

McColgan said: “I can’t wait to get away and get to the games now.”

On Saturday night, McColgan scored both goals as Cockhill Celtic defeated Bonagee United to move into the national rounds of the FAI Intermediate Cup. Both sides were beaten in the quarter-finals last season, but just one Ulster Senior League team will go forward to the open rounds this season.

Cockhill had Jimmy Bradley and Adam McCarron both sent off but, despite playing over half-an-hour with nine men, were deserving winners.

McColgan said: “We work a lot on our shape and we’re quite solid at the back. We all fight for each other.

“We just kept fighting through and we defended with our hearts. Everyone put everything on the line. We just kept going.

“It was up in the air, but we kept our heads, we settled down and we got through it.”

In Bulgaria, Ireland will face San Marino on Tuesday, October 25, with kick-off at 9am; Romania on Friday, October 28, at 9am; and, finally, Bulgaria on Monday, October 31, with a 1pm kick-off.

