Search

15 Oct 2022

Michael D Higgins watches on as Finn Harps and Dundalk pay their respects

Finn Harps and Dundalk joined together in Ballybofey this evening before their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match to pay their respects to the 10 people who lost their lives in Creeslough

Michael D Higgins watches on as Finn Harps and Dundalk pay their respects

Players and officials stand for a minute of silence in remembrance of the people who lost their lives in the Creeslough tragedy and, inset, Michael D Higgins

Reporter:

Alan Foley

15 Oct 2022 12:04 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Finn Harps and their visitors Dundalk paid itheir respects to those who lost their life on the tragedy in Creeslough last week, with Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D Higgins in attendance.

The President is in the county having attended funerals on Wednesday, Thursday and today of those who died last Friday in the explosion at a service station in Creeslough. Ten people in all died.

Dundalk captain Andy Boyle, League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon and Republic of Ireland Under-19 head coach Tom Mohan - a former Finn Harps players -  brought out wreaths in remembrance as both squads stood on the halfway line with the local Ballybofey United Under-10 squad.

They, along with everyone in attendance at the Navenny Street ground, referee Paul McLaughlin conducted a minute's silence, which was impeccably observed. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media