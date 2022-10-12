Search

12 Oct 2022

Early goals see Scoil Mhuire bow out at FAIS First Year Girls semi-final stage

The Schoil Muire side put in a good fight in Sligo against Presentation College from Athenry in Galway, although were chasing the game from early on

Scoil Mhuire Buncrana captains Aoife Doherty and Eimear Doherty in Sligo

Reporter:

Alan Foley

12 Oct 2022 11:41 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Two goals inside the first three minutes was enough to see Presentation College, Athenry advance to the FAI Schools First Year Girls National Cup Semi Final (U-14, Large Schools) at the expense of rivals Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana in Ray MacSharry Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Presentation College, Athenry 2
Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana 0

A whirlwind start for Galway saw Ciara Mullins hit the post immediately after kick-off and her second attempt goal bound, seconds later, was rewarded brilliantly by a fine strike that left Rhianna Doherty with no chance.

The Buncrana scholars, managed by Jodie Loughrey, were attempting to regroup from the early upset when Athenry’s second was scored. Amira McNamara slotted past Doherty to double their tally inside three minutes. Scoil Mhuire came back into the game in the second period with good play from Sienna Bradley and Cliona O’Donnell. 

Keeper Doherty was called into action when she saved brilliantly to deny Mollie Noone with ten minutes remaining. There was a period of sustained pressure that Athenry had to endure as Scoil Mhuire pressed forward. Eimear Doherty forced Lauren Kearney into a fine save late on but Presentation College saw out the game to advance. 

Presentation College, Athenry: Lauren Kearney, Leah Mullins, Sarah Egan, Saoirse Counihan, Niamh Kilgannon, Mollie Noone, Sophie Hogan, Katlyn Walshe, Amira Bouhlel McNamara, Ciara Mullins, Katie Noone. Subs: Kate Heaney, Lillian Walsh, Lauren Gannon, Chloe Keane, Abbie Donoghue.

Scoil Muire, Buncrana: Rhianna Doherty, Lauren Deehan, Millie Anthony, Katelyn Lynch, Mia McAteer, Aoife Doherty ©, Cliona O’Donnell, Eimear Doherty ©, Ella Bradley, Abaigh McCarron, Sienna Bradley. Subs: Emily Coady, Laura Davison, Jeanie McLaughlin, Aoife Sweeney, Gemma Martin, Ciara Gillespie. 

Referee: Cheyanne Casey (Sligo)

