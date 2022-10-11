Scotland v Ireland: Preview, team news, time, TV schedule and everything you need to know

The Republic of Ireland senior women's national team take on Scotland in their crucial World Cup playoff at Hampden Park tonight, Tuesday October 11.

PREVIEW

It is D-Day for Vera Pauw's side as their fate will be sealed following tonight's result against the Scots. Ireland can potentially make history by the end of the day by qualifying for next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with a win at Hampden, depending on other playoff results.

An away victory in Glasgow will be no easy fate. Scotland, who are under the guidance of Spanish coach Pedro Martínez Losa, possess players such as Real Madrid's Caroline Weir, Katie McCabe's Arsenal teammate Kim Little and Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert. Scotland defeated Austria in the first playoff round to set up tonight's tie with the Girls in Green.

The Scots are ranked 23rd in the world while the Republic of Ireland are three places above in 26th.

TEAM NEWS

Ireland have a full squad to choose from with 27 players having travelled to Glasgow. Goalkeeper Eve Badana did not travel with the squad.

Injuries prevented Savannah McCarthy (knee), Ruesha Littlejohn (foot), Megan Connolly (ribs), Ellen Molloy (knee), Jess Ziu (knee), Leanne Kiernan (ankle) and Aoife Colvill (knee) from being called up to the initial squad.

WHAT THEY SAID

Ahead of tonight's playoff, manager Vera Pauw said: “The target when we started this campaign was to qualify for the World Cup and we remain in a position to achieve that. We expected Sweden to top our Group, so we knew that going through the route of the Play-Offs was a possibility and therefore is not daunting to us. It is another massive challenge and we must play the game of our lives to win it.

“We have full respect for Scotland, who are a very direct team with a lot of excellent players and they fully deserved to beat Austria in the first round of this Play-Off series. We have watched them closely and know that we will be facing a very difficult opponent, who will also have a home crowd behind them.

“We believe in ourselves and trust in each other – players and staff – but we know that we have to be at our very best if we are to win this game. Making it to the World Cup has always been the dream.”

LAST MEETING (International Friendly)

07/07/2017 | Scotland 1-0 Republic of Ireland

TIME

Today's game will kick-off at 8pm in Glasgow.

TV SCHEDULE

The match will be live on RTÉ2 from 7.45pm.