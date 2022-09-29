Jodie Loughrey plays as Ireland Under-17s draw with Portugal in thriller

Jodie Loughrey played the full game as the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-17s played a six-goal thriller in Portugal.
The Buncrana woman lined out in the Irish midfield for the 3-3 draw in Estádio Nacional do Jamor.
Loughrey, who plays for the Donegal Women’s League in the underage Women’s National League, was handed a start by James Scott for the first of two international friendly games.
Ireland needed two late goals from Heidi Mackin to secure a share of the spoils.
Rita Almeida gave Portugal the lead before Leonete Maisa doubled the advantage.
Millie Daly pulled a goal back in the 36th minute, but Lara Martins restored Portugal’s two-goal cushion.
However, Mackin hit two late goals as Ireland battled back to draw.
Ireland and Portugal play again on Sunday with these games arranged to help them with their final preparations for their upcoming UEFA WU17 European Championship Qualifiers in October.
