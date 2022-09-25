Lee McColgan plays as Republic of Ireland amateur team bag derby win

Cockhill Celtic's Lee McColgan was back in the Irish shirt on Wednesday.
Lee McColgan played the full 90 minutes on Wednesday night as the Republic of Ireland amateur team defeated Northern Ireland.
A goal from Eoin Hayes of Newmarket Celtic gave the Republic of Ireland a 1-0 win at Stangemore Park in Dungannon.
Cockhill Celtic defender McColgan has been a regular feature of the Ireland squad in recent times and is included again for the return game this Wednesday at Whitehall.
McColgan featured in recent wins over Wales, playing in a 2-1 win in Cork and a 2-0 away victory a Colwyn Bay.
McColgan returned to club duty on Saturday and scored the second goal in Cockhill’s 2-0 win over Bonagee United in the Donegal News USL League Cup.
