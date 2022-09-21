Search

21 Sept 2022

Lee McColgan in Ireland Amateur squad for derby double-header

Cockhill Celtic defender Lee McColgan has been named in an 18-man squad by Republic of Ireland Amateur team manager Gerry Davis

Lee McColgan

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

21 Sept 2022 9:06 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Cockhill Celtic defender Lee McColgan has been named in the Republic of Ireland Amateur squad for a double-header against Northern Ireland.

Gerry Davis’ Ireland take on their Northern counterparts this evening at Stangemore Park in Dungannon

The return fixture will take place next Wednesday September 28, at Whitehall.

McColgan is included in an 18-man squad having featured in recent wins over Wales

McColgan played in a 2-1 win at Turner’s Cross before also lining out in a 2-0 away win at Colwyn Bay.

McColgan has been a key feature of Cockhill Celtic’s recent dominance of the Ulster Senior League

Gavin Cullen’s men take on Bonagee United on Saturday at 4pm in the Donegal News USL League Cup at the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Ground.

Bonagee United’s Jack Parke, who also played against Wales, is not included for the derby double against Northern Ireland.

Davis said: We're looking forward to it, playing for your country at any level is a great honour and particularly, playing Northern Ireland gives it that extra derby element which we're looking forward to."

