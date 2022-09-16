‘Roy of the Rovers’ stuff as Georgie Kelly scores first Championship goal

Georgie Kelly celebrates scoring fo Rotherham on Wednesday.
Georgie Kelly netted his first Championship goal on Wednesday night - prompting Rotherham United manager Paul Warne to make a Roy of the Rovers comparison.
The 25-year-old Tooban man joined the Millers in January from Bohemians.
He had already sealed a place in the annals at the New York Stadium, scoring a debut goal against Gillingham to seal promotion from League One in April.
Kelly netted the third goal in Wednesday’s 3-0 home win over Blackpool.
Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene was also on target with Wes Harding scoring the second.
“Georgie came on and had an impact,” Warne said.
“For a striker to come on and make an impact is pretty roy of the rovers stuff.
“It was a really good overall performance and it was nice to spread the goals out. The lads can go home really happy with that.”
Kelly scored five goals in pre-season and Rotherham have adapted well following their promotion as they sit ninth in the Championship table.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.