Search

16 Sept 2022

‘Roy of the Rovers’ stuff as Georgie Kelly scores first Championship goal

Tooban man Georgie Kelly netted his first goal in the Championship on Wednesday night as Rotherham defeated Blackpool

‘Roy of the Rovers’ stuff as Georgie Kelly scores first Championship goal

Georgie Kelly celebrates scoring fo Rotherham on Wednesday.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

16 Sept 2022 5:32 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Georgie Kelly netted his first Championship goal on Wednesday night - prompting Rotherham United manager Paul Warne to make a Roy of the Rovers comparison.

The 25-year-old Tooban man joined the Millers in January from Bohemians.

He had already sealed a place in the annals at the New York Stadium, scoring a debut goal against Gillingham to seal promotion from League One in April.

Kelly netted the third goal in Wednesday’s 3-0 home win over Blackpool.

Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene was also on target with Wes Harding scoring the second.

Gavin Cullen says FAI must help save intermediate football in Donegal

The recent withdrawal of Monaghan United has left the USL with only five teams - and Cullen says it will be a 'disgrace' if the FAI don't intervene

“Georgie came on and had an impact,” Warne said.

“For a striker to come on and make an impact is pretty roy of the rovers stuff.

“It was a really good overall performance and it was nice to spread the goals out. The lads can go home really happy with that.”

Kelly scored five goals in pre-season and Rotherham have adapted well following their promotion as they sit ninth in the Championship table.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery: Donegal Camino Walk dinner

Noel Cunningham with Peggy Stringer on left and Deirdre McGlone at the Donegal Camino Dinner held in the Railway Tavern, Fahan. (Photos - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Home

Gallery: Donegal Camino Walk dinner

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media