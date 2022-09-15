Search

15 Sept 2022

'One of our better players' - Stephen Kenny hails return of Robbie Brady

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny insists Robbie Brady’s international exile has been ended “on absolute merit”. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

15 Sept 2022 5:26 PM

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny insists Robbie Brady’s international exile has been ended “on absolute merit”.

Preston player Brady, 30, has been recalled to Kenny’s 24-man squad having last appeared for his country 18 months ago.

Stephen Kenny announces Republic of Ireland squad ahead of Nations League fixtures

The Republic of Ireland play Scotland at Hampden Park on Saturday, September 24 and then Armenia at the Aviva Stadium the following Tuesday in their final two UEFA Nations League games.

In Kenny's press conference, he said: “It’s 18 months out of the squad for Robbie. He’s one of our better players for sure, all things being equal.

“But things haven’t been equal for him because his body has let him down frequently and that’s been most unfortunate.

“He’s in on absolute merit. He’s not in because we do admire him as a player and the talent he possesses, but he’s in because of his performances for Preston.”

Former Hull, Norwich and Burnley winger Brady, who now operates as a wing-back, joined Preston on a free transfer from Bournemouth in July.

He last appeared for Ireland against Qatar in March 2021 and is hoping to win his 58th cap against Scotland.

“He offers you different things for a left wing-back,” Kenny said. “He’s a very creative passer, quality crossing and he just sees things so early.

“He’s played well in that position to date this season. I’ve seen Preston a few times this season obviously and I’ve enjoyed his performances.”

Andrew Omobamidele has also been recalled after a lengthy injury lay-off and Cardiff winger Callum O’Dowda is back in the squad.

Norwich defender Omobamidele missed the second half of last season due to a back fracture, while O’Dowda is another player rewarded for impressive form in the English Championship after recovering from hamstring trouble.

