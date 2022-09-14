Emma Doherty starts as Ireland Under-19s draw in Portugal

Emma Doherty started for the Republic of Ireland Under-19s on Tuesday as they drew 0-0 with Portugal in the first of two international friendly games at Centro de Estágios do Luso.
The Buncrana woman signed a new long-term deal at Women’s National League side Sligo Rovers last week.
Doherty has scored nine goals for the Bit O’Red having moved to the Showgrounds in January.
Doherty was included from the off on Tuesday by head coach Dave Connell.
These games were arranged to help with the preparations for the upcoming UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championship Qualifiers, which will see Ireland travel to Poland to take on the hosts as well as Northern Ireland and France.
Ireland face Portugal again on Thursday in the second of the two friendlies.
