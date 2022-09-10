Paula McGrory nets twice, but Sligo lose to Galway in WNL

Paula McGrory
Paula McGrory was on the scoresheet twice for Sligo Rovers on Saturday, but the Bit O’Red lost 5-2 against Galway WFC in the Women’s National League.
Buncrana woman McGrory scored twice inside the opening half-an-hour, but Jamie Erickson levelled in between times.
McGrory was teed up by Gemma McGuinness from Greencastle for her opener and the second arrived following a pass from Fiona Doherty, a Mayo native who works as a Garda in Letterkenny.
Shauna Brennan equalised for Galway before half-time and second-half goals by Bryce Reynolds, Chloe Singleton and Jenna Slattery handed the Tribeswomen the win.
Emma Doherty from Buncrana - who has signed a new long-term deal at The Showgrounds - and Glenties native Amy Boyle-Carr were also in the starting XI for Sligo on Saturday.
