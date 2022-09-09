Search

09 Sept 2022

Emma Doherty handed new long-term deal at Sligo Rovers

The 18-year-old Buncrana woman, who has scored nine goals this season, will also begin a scholarship at ATU Sligo.

Emma Doherty who has signed a long-term contract at Sligo Rovers.

Chris McNulty

09 Sept 2022 8:01 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Emma Doherty has signed a new long-term deal with Women’s National League club Sligo Rovers.

The 18-year-old forward has scored nine goals in the 2022 season, Sligo’s first in the WNL.

Doherty moved to the Showgrounds in January having impressed for the Donegal Women’s League at under-17 and under-19 levels.

Through a partnership with Atlantic Technological University Sligo, the Bit O’Red have been able to hand Doherty - who completed her Leaving Certificate at Scoil Mhuire in Buncrana in June - a long-term contract.

Doherty will begin studying an honours degree in Health Science and Physical Activity at ATU Sligo.

“Emma has been a fantastic player for us so far this season,” Sligo Rovers manager Steve Feeney said.

“She is a real threat for defences in the league and she has shown that so far, scoring a goal almost every other game.

“The partnership the club have with ATU Sligo is a real help in us attracting top level players here as they can gain a high-level qualification while also playing at a high level with us on the national stage.

“I know Emma is keen to do well both on the field and at university. I feel this is a perfect match and one which will grow and develop over the coming seasons.”

Doherty will also play for ATU Sligo in the Third Level Colleges League and Cups throughout the academic year.

Doherty has also been named in the Republic of Ireland Under-19 squad for two international friendly games against Portugal in Centro de Estágios do Luso.

The games take place on September 13 and September 15.

