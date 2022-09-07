Possible opponents for Republic of Ireland WNT in second round of World Cup playoffs

The Republic of Ireland senior women's team defeated Slovakia 1-0 in Senec on Tuesday which puts Vera Pauw's side straight into the second round of the 2023 World Cup playoffs. PIC: Sportsfile
The Republic of Ireland senior women's team defeated Slovakia 1-0 in Senec on Tuesday which puts Vera Pauw's side straight into the second round of the 2023 World Cup playoffs.
Midfield maestro Denise O'Sullivan was the match winner when she produced a smart finish in the 37th minute to give the Girls in Green the all important three points.
Ireland now await their World Cup playoff fate. Possible opponents include (Draw takes place this Friday, September 9):
