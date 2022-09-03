Search

03 Sept 2022

Parke and McColgan play as Ireland defeat Wales

Jack Parke and Lee McColgan featured at Colwyn Bay on Saturday in a 2-0 win for the Republic of Ireland amateur side against Wales.

Jack Parke and Lee McColgan played on Saturday as the Republic of Ireland amateur team defeated Wales in a friendly international.

Bonagee United’s Parke and Cockhill Celtic player McColgan started the game in Colwyn Bay.

Goals in the first half by Stephen Chambers and Nathan Broderick gave Gerry Davis’s Ireland a 2-0 win.

Defenders Parke and McColgan had been in the starting XI for the recent 2-1 win over Wales at Turner’s Cross.

First-half brace sees St Patrick's Athletic defeat Finn Harps

Barry McNamee's goal gave Finn Harps a chance at Richmond Park, but St Patrick's Athletic took the maximum points thanks to a quick-fire double in the first half

Ireland have a double-header with Northern Ireland to come before heading to Bulgaria in October for a UEFA Regions Cup qualifier.

Parke signed for Bonagee from Derry City last summer and played a big role as Jason Gibson’s side won a cup treble last season. Last Friday, Parke featured against Shelbourne in the FAI Senior Cup.

McColgan, a key figure for Cockhill as they won the Ulster Senior League last season, previously played for the side in a 1-0 win over the Ireland under-20s at Whitehall in March.

