Search

01 Sept 2022

Monaghan United withdraw from Ulster Senior League

After just one season competing in the intermediate league, Monaghan United have decided against entering for the 2022/23 season

Monaghan United withdraw from Ulster Senior League

Monaghan United's home ground at Gortakeegan. Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Alan Foley

01 Sept 2022 4:10 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The 2022/23 Ulster Senior League will have only five teams following the withdrawal of Monaghan United, Donegal Live has learned.

Monaghan United are understood to have communicated their decision to cease their involvement after just one season.

Last summer, their arrival gave the embattled USL a new lease of life and Monaghan were League Cup finalists in May, losing 3-2 to Bonagee United.

Fading numbers had raised fears about the League’s continuation until Monaghan’s entry and questions marks will surface again.

Bonagee United, Cockhill Celtic, Derry City Reserves, Finn Harps Under-21s and Letterkenny Rovers will form the USL this season.

Finn Valley trio set for Mountain Running Championships

The three Finn Valley AC athletes will compete this weekend at the British and Irish Mountain Running Championships in Ambleside.

The new campaign gets underway on Saturday afternoon when Letterkenny Rovers host Bonagee United in a Donegal News USL League Cup game at Leckview Park (5pm).

The League Cup will have a group of just four teams with Derry City not participating in that competition.

At the recent AGM, secretary Niall Callaghan noted how the executive had made their concerns about the viability of the USL known to the FAI as far back as February, 2015.

“Nothing has changed,” Callaghan told delegates. “We have made it known that we are constantly putting out fires.”

The outgoing Chairman, Johnny McCafferty, highlighted his concerns for the immediate future.

McCafferty questioned the ‘motivation of the powers that be in the FAI.’

He said: “Is there a commitment to fully implement intermediate football in the provinces? We have already lost Connacht and at the minute we are on shaky ground there in Ulster.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media