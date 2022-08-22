Bria McGilloway bags debut hat-trick for Derry City

Bria McGilloway with Buncrana Hearts' Davy Hone during her time at her home club.
Bria McGilloway announced her arrival to Derry City in style - scoring a debut hat-trick.
The Buncrana woman made the move to the Brandywell from Derry City.
Having been recruited for the Candystripes’ under-17s, McGilloway was taken by Jarlath Canning to Sunday’s Under-19 game against Crusaders.
McGilloway wasted no time in making an impact, netting three times in a 4-3 win.
"It is great to have such a brilliant player on board,” Canning said.
“Bria is a proven goalscorer within the Inishowen league and is a quality player who will add pace and goals to the squad."
McGilloway was part of the Buncrana side that won the Inishowen Under-17 league and was top scorer.
A student at Scoil Mhuire, McGilloway netted the goal that saw her side defeat Carndonagh Community School in the FAI Schools Ulster Under-17 final in March.
