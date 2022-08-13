Search

13 Aug 2022

Emma Doherty invited to train with Republic of Ireland seniors

Buncrana native Emma Doherty has been in superb form for Sligo Rovers this term and her progress has caught the eye of Republic of Ireland senior manager Vera Pauw

Emma Doherty of Sligo Rovers, left, celebrates with teammate Lauren Boles after scoring her side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity Women's National League match against Shelbourne

Reporter:

Alan Foley

13 Aug 2022 9:02 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Emma Doherty has been rewarded for her fine first season to date in the Women's Football League with a call-up to train with the Republic of Ireland seniors.

The Buncrana native has scored nine times this season for Sligo Rovers, including, most recently a brace in a 3-2 home win over league champions Shelbourne at the Showgrounds last month.

Doherty has to date been capped up as far as under-19 level, who have Uefa qualifiers in October against Poland, France and Northern Ireland.

“The dream is to play for Ireland seniors, but I just have to focus on now,” she told DonegalLive two weeks ago. “Even playing Shelbourne, I was looking at the likes of Abbi Larkin and Jessie Stapleton, who are up at the seniors. It is achievable, but I can’t be looking too far ahead. The gap is massive from under-19 to senior. I love playing for Ireland. It’s unreal. I just want to keep going there too.W

Doherty has been called up to train with Vera Pauw’s squad along with Abbi Brophy of Bohemians and Athlone Town's Jessica Hennessy and Emily Corbett.

