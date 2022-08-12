Search

13 Aug 2022

Galway United teen with roots in Donegal sinks Manchester United

Corey Lavery-McCay, who has strong family links in Donegal, starred as Galway United under-15s won the Oakham Tournament in England and scored the winner against Manchester United.

Galway United teen with roots in Donegal sinks Manchester United

Corey Lavery-McCay with his parents, Caroline and Michael.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

12 Aug 2022 11:31 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

A Galway United schoolboy with strong Donegal connections starred as the Tribesmen’s Under-15s won the Oakham Tournament in England.

Corey Lavery-McCay’s week to remember included the winning goal against Manchester United.

Lavery-McCay netted the only goal of the game in the 1-0 win over the Red Devils.

Galway defeated Manchester United a second time when winning 4-3 on penalties in the final.

Lavery-McCay - who has represented Northern Ireland at underage level - also netted in a 4-0 win over New York while Galway drew 0-0 with Dubai Academy.

After a 1-0 win over Bohemians, Lavery-McCay scored in a 1-0 win over ISFA with Galway following up by drawing 1-1 with Norwich City and Leicester City.

Goalkeeper MacDara Scanlon saved twice when Galway defeated Bohs on penalties before they toppled Manchester United in the final.

Lavery-McCay’s mother, Caroline, hails from Killea while his father, Michael, is a native of Sion Mills.

A large contingent of the Lavery family reside in Donegal. Indeed, Lavery-McCay’s cousin Keenan Diver is on the books of NIFL Championship side Dergview.

