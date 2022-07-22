Search

22 Jul 2022

Stephen McLaughlin pens two-year deal at Mansfield

The Isle of Doagh man netted eight times in the 2021/22 season for the Stags

Stephen McLaughlin pens two-year deal at Mansfield

Stephen McLaughlin signed a new contract at Mansfield Town

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

22 Jul 2022 8:22 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Stephen McLaughlin has signed a new two-year contract at Mansfield Town.

The Isle of Doagh man joined the Stags from Southend in 2020 and has become a real fans’ favourite at Field Mill.

McLaughlin scored eight times in the 2021/22 season as Mansfield reached the League Two play-offs.

Mansfield lost 3-0 to Port Vale in the League Two promotion play-off at Wembley in May, but Nigel Clough is eyeing up a promotion tilt next season.

McLaughlin is central to those plans.

Derry City and Institute to meet in friendly at Letterkenny Rovers' Leckview

Ruaidhrí Higgins' team have no competitive fixture this weekend so have arranged to play Institute FC in a friendly at the home of Letterkenny Rovers

“We’re very pleased that ‘Macca’ has committed to the club for another two years,” Clough said.

“He has enjoyed an exceptional  18 months, reflected in the numerous personal awards won at the end of last season.

“He was amongst the defenders involved in the most amount of goals in the EFL last season, with eight goals and ten assists.

“He gives us an attacking threat down the left hand side - along with Stephen Quinn and others – and was instrumental to the way we played last season.”

The 32-year-old has made 90 appearances for Mansfield since his arrival.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media