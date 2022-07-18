Search

18 Jul 2022

Packie Bonner helps Culdaff FC mark golden anniversary

The legendary Republic of Ireland goalkeeper was at McGrory's on Sunday night as Culdaff closed their 50th anniversary celebrations

Lochlainn McCool, chairman, Culdaff FC presents a framed painting to special guest, Former Irish international goalkeeper Packie Bonner at the Culdaff FC 50th anniversary dinner. Photos: Tom Heaney

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

18 Jul 2022 5:34 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Republic of Ireland legend Packie Bonner was the guest of honour on Sunday night as Culdaff FC drew an end to their 50th anniversary celebrations.

Bonner, Ireland’s iconic goalkeeper from Euro ’88 and the 1990 and 1994 World Cups, was at McGrory’s to help the Caratra Park club toast their golden anniversary.

The Burtonport man was joined by Inishowen League Chairman Laurence McColgan to close a bumper weekend of activities.

On Friday night, a huge crowd turned out at Caratra Park for an over 40s match with a bucket collection raising €725 for St Boden’s NS Parents’ Association.

On Saturday, the club hosted a festival of football and a family fun day with a charity ‘take your pick’ at the Culdaff Arms collecting €600 for the Alzheimers Unit at Carndonagh Hospital.

Former Irish international goalkeeper Packie Bonner presents a bouquet to flowers to Anne Harley in appreciation of her service to Culdaff FC

On Sunday morning, Culdaff FC held a coffee morning in The Wee Hall, including a display of club memorabilia. The morning featured the first showing of a 35-minute film on the history of Culdaff FC, which was made by Paul McCarroll.

The film will soon be released on YouTube and features a treasure chest of footage and photographs from the past.

Laurence McColgan, Inishowen League chairman, presents the Club Person of the Year award to club chairman Lochlainn McCool.

The morning raised €835 for Culdaff Development Association.

On Sunday afternoon, Culdaff ladies, past and present played in a match before Culdaff senior men defeated Gleneely Colts 4-2 in a friendly match.

Sunday evening’s event at McGrory’s saw the club present their annual awards from the 2021/22 season: Club Person of the Year - Lochlainn McCool; Senior Players Player of the Year - Ryan Greene; Reserves Players Player of the Year - Jason McLaughlin; Youth Player of the Year - Dean Doherty; Senior Player of the Year - Ryan Greene; Reserves Player of the Year - Matt McDaid; Senior Top Goalscorer - Jack McLaughlin; Reserves Top Goalscorer - Noel McLaughlin.

Former Irish international goalkeeper Packie Bonner special guest at the Culdaff FC 50th anniversary dinner , with on right Matt McDaid, Top Goalscorer and on left Noel McLaughlin, Player of the Year. Standing, from left, are Laurence McColgan, Inishowen League chairman, Neil Gordon, Reserve Team manager, and Lochlainn McCool, chairman, Culdaff FC. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

The weekend gave Culdaff a chance to remember those who have sadly departed and offered the opportunity for the club to give something back to the local community, which has backed them for 50 years.

