Gemma McGuinness on target, but Sligo edged out by Athlone

Gemma McGuinness.
Gemma McGuinness scored again, but Sligo Rovers suffered a narrow defeat to Athlone Town in the Women’s National League on Saturday.
Just nine minutes in at The Showgrounds, McGuinness tucked home after superb play from Emma Doherty.
The Greencastle woman swept to the net with Buncrana’s Doherty having staved off the attention of several Athlone players in the lead-up.
Madison Gibson levelled for Athlone on 20 minutes and there was late agony as Gillian Keenan fired in an 86th minute winner for the Midlanders.
Illies’ Alana Doherty made her debut for the Bit O’Red while Buncrana’s Paula McGrory was also on the starting XI.
Ballybofey teenager Caoimhe Brennan was on the bench as Sligo’s substitute goalkeeper.
Carndonagh's Dara McCormack is surrounded by Aodh Ruadh players in the Conegal IHC semi-final in Convoy. Photo Thomas Gallagher
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.