16 Jul 2022

Gemma McGuinness on target, but Sligo edged out by Athlone

The Greencastle woman netted at the Showgrounds, but Athlone came from behind to win

Gemma McGuinness.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

16 Jul 2022 5:41 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Gemma McGuinness scored again, but Sligo Rovers suffered a narrow defeat to Athlone Town in the Women’s National League on Saturday.

Just nine minutes in at The Showgrounds, McGuinness tucked home after superb play from Emma Doherty.

The Greencastle woman swept to the net with Buncrana’s Doherty having staved off the attention of several Athlone players in the lead-up.

Madison Gibson levelled for Athlone on 20 minutes and there was late agony as Gillian Keenan fired in an 86th minute winner for the Midlanders.

Caoimhe Gallen wins international gold in Belfast

European U18 silver medalist Fintan Dewhirst took silver at the same meet at the Mary Peters Track

Illies’ Alana Doherty made her debut for the Bit O’Red while Buncrana’s Paula McGrory was also on the starting XI.

Ballybofey teenager Caoimhe Brennan was on the bench as Sligo’s substitute goalkeeper.

