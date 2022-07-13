Search

13 Jul 2022

Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long signs for former club

Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long signs for former club

Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long has returned to his former club Reading FC following his release from Premier League side Southampton. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

13 Jul 2022 4:13 PM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long has returned to his former club Reading FC following his release from Premier League side Southampton.

The 35-year-old, who signed for the Royals along with ex-Ireland forward Kevin Doyle from Cork City in 2005, has gone on to make over 500 appearances in English football since then. 

The hard-working attacker, who scored 37 goals for the Saints in his eight-year-stay at St Mary's, has had spells at West Brom, Hull and Bournemouth during his lengthy career.

Long has earned 88 caps for the Irish national team since his debut in 2007, hitting the net 17 times including that memorable goal against Germany in 2015.

Reading manager Paul Ince said: "The arrival of Shane is something of a football fairytale for Reading fans. But make no mistake about it – he is coming into the dressing room purely on the merits of what he can offer this squad out on the pitch. Experience, energy, leadership, desire and a natural instinct you need to score goals…Shane will be an important addition to the group we are patiently trying to build and grow."

The Tipperary man has agreed to a one-year contract and joins fellow Irish international Jeff Hendrick in signing for Reading ahead of the forthcoming Championship campaign.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media