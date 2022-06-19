Search

20 Jun 2022

Roma McLaughlin plays as Ireland defeat Philippines

The Greencastle native was included from the off as the Girls in Green won a friendly international in Turkey

The Republic of Ireland team including Roma McLaughlin (second from left, front row). Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

19 Jun 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Roma McLaughlin played the 90 minutes as the Republic of Ireland women’s team defeated Philippines on Sunday.

Lily Agg scored a debut goal as Ireland won the friendly international in Antalya, Turkey.

The Girls in Green are preparing for Monday-week’s FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier against Georgia.

Greencastle woman McLaughlin, who plays for Connecticut Fusion, returned to the starting XI for the game on Sunday.

Fellow Donegal players Ciara Grant, who recently signed for Hearts, and Amber Barrett, who lines out for FC Köln, are also in the squad, but were unused on Sunday.

Local News

