Cache Crumlish nets hat-trick for Sion Swifts

Cache Crumlish scored a hat-trick at Solitude on Friday night.
Cache Crumlish scored a hat-trick on Friday night as Sion Swifts defeated Cliftonville in the Under-19 NIFL Academy League.
The Carndonagh woman netted a treble as Sion won 5-3 at Solitude.
Crumlish moved to Sion from Carndonagh FC in April and has been featuring for the Republic of Ireland this year.
Indeed, Crumlish was part of the Bob Dohcerty Cup-winning Irish Under-15 schools team.
Ireland won the tournament in Newcastle and Crumlish, a student at Carndonagh Community School, will be aiming to return to the green shirt in due course.
Clarah Quigg and Tara Doherty also scored in Friday’s win for Sion.
