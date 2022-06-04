Emma Doherty nets winner as Sligo Rovers defeat Wexford

Emma Doherty was on the mark for Sligo Rovers
Emma Doherty hit the winner as Sligo Rovers continued their good Women’s National League form.
Doherty struck as Sligo overcame Wexford Youths, the 2021 FAI Women’s Cup winners, on Saturday at the Showgrounds.
The WNL newcomers followed up a 2-0 win over Cork and a 0-0 draw against Treaty with an impressive home win.
Doherty pounced on 68 minutes when Sligo cleared a Wexford corner. Pixie O’Hara charged in on the Wexford ‘keeper, whose clearance did manage to find a defender.
However, Doherty pounced on a heavy touch and, seeing the ‘keeper off her line, the Buncrana woman deliciously lobbed home from 35 yards.
Sligo goalkeeper Amy Mahon saved a 94th minute penalty as the Bit O’Red held on for a dramatic win.
Moville’s Gemma McGuinness, Buncrana woman Paula McGrory and Letterkenny-based Garda Fiona Doherty, a native of county Mayo, were also in the Sligo line-up.
