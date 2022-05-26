Cup double for Bonagee United after victory over Aileach in Knockalla final

Bonagee United won their second cup competition in a week with victory over Aileach FC in the Knockalla Caravans Cup final at Maginn Park.

Bonagee United 3-1 Aileach FC

On Friday last, Jason Gibson’s side had defeated Maiden City by three goals to two to win the inaugural North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup and there’s still the Donegal News League Cup final against Monaghan to come.

Their Knockalla success also means that there’s not been a junior winner of the competition since 2009, when Clonmany Shamrocks upset Fanad United.

Aileach put up a brave fight and Shane McMonagle’s goal had the highlight reel moment, although Bonagee’s Jordan Armstrong, Deano Larkin and Tony McNamee’s goals meant for a fair reflection of the contest. Ten minutes from time, Darren McMonagle was dismissed for a second yellow card for something he said to the referee, Barry Maxwell.

All in all, though, 2021/22 will be a campaign Aileach will be a case of so hear, so far, having run Greencastle to the bitter end in the Inishowen League Premier Division and then losing out on the Ulster Junior Cup on penalties to Buncrana Hearts having led 3-1 before drawing 3-3.

The opening goal came on 34 minutes through Armstrong, who was only on the pitch four minutes having replaced the hobbling Daragh Ellison, was on hand to tuck home from close range when Michéal Doherty provided the pull-back at the back post.

Just six minutes later Aileach were on terms with an absolute belter from Shane McMonagle. Picking up possession when it looked like nothing was on, McMonagle sent an absolute piledriver into the top corner from all of 25 yards, which gave Oisin Cannon in the Bonagee goal no chance whatsoever. An unstoppable shot.

But 90 seconds before the break, Bonagee were back in front and Emmet McLaughlin, the Aileach manager, would’ve been frustrated with both the manner of the concession and the fact it was so close to half-time. Deano Larkin, it was, who tucked home from eight yards when a ball came his way from a deep free-kick from Doherty as Aileach failed to clear.

McNamee’s goal on 62 minutes looked to have made the victory safe with a 3-1 lead. The former Finn Harps midfielder took a throw-in from Jamie Lyagh, cut inside and placed a low curler from the edge of the area.

In splendid conditions in Buncrana, both teams came close to an early breakthrough. Only 90 seconds had been played when a ball broke to Michael Funston on the edge of the penalty area and his controlled side-foot, almost in slow motion, struck the base of the Aileach post.

As early as the fourth minute, there was certainly nothing slow about Caolan Doherty’s effort, driven from long range and it would’ve produced the opening goal only for an alert Cannon to turn it away at full stretch.

Bonagee were denied by the woodwork for a second time on 20 minutes when Lynagh, who was hanging around the back post from Tony McNamee’s corner, reacted quickly when the ball came his way, only to see it clip the post. Beforehand, a cross from Lynagh had forced Aileach goalkeeper Darragh McLaughlin into an unconventional save, but a save nonetheless.

Doherty, just after the half-hour, drew another save from McLaughlin. Bonagee were creating more chances, although Aileach’s breaks always carried menace. However, the side from Dry Arch Park forced their way in front then through Armstrong, only for Shane McMonagle to level before Bonagee sneaked ahead through Larkin

Caolan McMonagle, who had shown on more than one occasion he wasn’t afraid to have a go, fizzed a fine effort inches over the Bonagee crossbar in first half injury time. Bonagee headed for the dressing rooms at the interval 2-1 up, although knowing there was still plenty to do.

The second half took 13 minutes before either goalkeeper had a save to make and Armstrong tried a pop from halfway, which had McLaughlin backpedalling before saving. However, McNamee’s goal four minutes later had a climactic feel.

Bonagee United: Oisin Cannon; Gareth Breslin, Mark Harkin, Jack Parke; Jamie Lynagh, Michael Funston (Sean Hume 69), Gareth Harkin, Daragh Ellison (Jordan Armstrong 30); Tony McNamee (Aidan McLaughlin 90+4), Deano Larkin (Dan O’Donnell 60), Michéal Doherty (Garbhan Grant 82).

Aileach FC: Darragh McLaughlin; Darren Gallagher (Killian O’Rourke 85), Mark McElhinney, Gareth McElroy, Ethan Canning (Dermot Doherty 85); Gavin Doherty (Jordan McGeady 69), Darren McMonagle, Paddy Slevin; Caolan Doherty, Shane McMonagle (David Campbell 88), Aaron Nash (Caoimhin McFeely 85).

Referee: Barry Maxwell.