Battling Harps unable to stop in-form Dundalk as Daniel Kelly's goal proves decisive

Finn Harps 0

Dundalk 1

A Daniel Kelly goal early in the second half paved the way for third-placed Dundalk to chalk up their fifth win in six games and close the gap on both Derry City and Shamrock Rovers after their defeats against Sligo Rovers and Drogheda United respectively.

For Harps, this means they have collected just three points in their last seven games and remain second bottom.

It was a much improved display by Harps, however, although that was scant consolation, and they remain in the relegation play-off position and are now nine points adrift of Drogheda.

But Stephen O’Donnell’s men had to work hard against a resolute Harps side.

The Lilywhites had a slight edge in the first half but lowly Harps largely gave as good as they got to go in scoreless at the interval.

Dundalk, fresh from their great 2-1 away win over Derry City on Friday, enjoyed plenty of possession early but it was Harps who produced the first real chance of note when following a free from Regan Donelon the ball fell into the path of Jesse Devers in a dangerous position but he was unable to get the telling connection required.

Moments later Conor Tourish was also presented with a close range opportunity but could only steer the ball wide.

Dundalk captain Pat Hoban fired just past the post on 19 minutes but Harps really should have taken the lead just afterwards when Eric McWoods whipped in a cross from the right and Yoyo Madhy came charging in but failed to get on the end of it inside the six yard box.

Harps had a real let off just after the half hour mark when a mix-up in defence presented Daniel Kelly with a great opportunity but he scooped his effort over the crossbar.

Nevertheless, the Donegal side - who went into this game having taken just three points from their last six matches - continued to battle and cause Dundalk the occasional worry, with Mahdy hitting the side netting after another run on the flank by McWoods.

McGinley did well to stop a shot with an outstretched leg from Kelly and although the ball spun upwards into the path of John Martin but he could only head wide.

The visitors went ahead in the 53rd minute after Harps failed to clear and Kelly’s well placed shot flew past McGinley despite Donolan’s best efforts on the line to prevent the ball going in.

Harps almost equalised in the 65th minute when Ryan Connolly let fly with a thundering strike that Nathan Shepperd did well to tip over.

Harps pressed hard to get on level terms with Luke Rudden impressing when he came on as a substitute and McWoods squandered a great chance in stoppage time when he blazed over.

But Dundalk held on for a big win that puts them firmly in the title race.

These are difficult times for Harps, but it was a spirited display. Next up for Ollie Horgan's men is a trip to Derry City on Friday.