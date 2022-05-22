Inishowen duo fire Sligo Rovers to WNL win

Emma Doherty scored again for Sligo Rovers.
Donegal duo Emma Doherty and Gemma McGuinness were on the scoresheet on Saturday as Sligo Rovers defeated Cork City 2-0 in the Women’s National League.
Doherty scored in the first minute and McGuinness bagged a second for the Bit O’Red late in the game.
Buncrana woman Doherty headed home a cross from McGuinness to give Sligo the lead.
Greencastle native McGuinness sealed the points late in the game when she latched onto a pass from Leah Kelly to score.
Doherty was also named in the Women’s National League Team of the Week.
Fiona Doherty, a Letterkenny-based Garda and Buncrana’s Paula McGrory were also in the Sligo XI.
