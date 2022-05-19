Search

19 May 2022

Cockhill Celtic thrown out of USL League Cup, Monaghan reinstated

Cockhill Celtic were found to have fielded a cup-tied player in their semi-final win over Monaghan United

Cockhill Celtic have been thrown out of the Donegal News USL League Cup after being found to have played a cup-tied player.

Last Saturday’s scheduled final against Bonagee was called off just a few hours before the planned kick-off time pending an investigation into the matter.

Earlier this week, members of the Ulster Senior League met to deliberate.

It was deemed that Adam McCarron was cup-tied in the semi-final fixture against Monaghan United, having played for Finn Harps Under-21s in an earlier round.

Cockhill have forfeited the fixture and Monaghan United have been reinstated to face Bonagee United in the final.

While Cockhill hold the right of an appeal to the Ulster FA, a statement form the club seems to suggest an acceptance of the penalty.

“That ends our USL team's season, in which they retained the USL League Championship, team manager Gavin Cullen's start of season goal,” Cockhill Celtic said.

