Ulster Senior League Cup final off due to 'eligibility of a player'

Cockill Celtic's Jason Breslin clears a Bonagee United attack during the North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup semi-final in Bonagee in March. Photo: Thomas Gallagher
The Donegal News Ulster Senior League Cup final, which was due to be contest this afternoon at Diamond Park in Ballyare, has been postponed.
Gavin Cullen's Ulster Senior League champions Cockhill Celtic were due to take on Bonagee United, who are managed by Jason Gibson at 2pm. However, a brief statement by the Ulster Senior League just released has confirmed the postponement.
The statement reads: "Today’s Donegal News USL League Cup final has been postponed pending an investigation into the eligibility of a player who featured in the competition."
Cockill Celtic's Jason Breslin clears a Bonagee United attack during the North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup semi-final in Bonagee in March. Photo: Thomas Gallagher
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.