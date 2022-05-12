Stephen McLaughlin picks up three Player of the Season awards at Mansield Town

Stephen McLaughlin has been awarded three Player of the Season gongs at Mansfield Town.

McLaughlin was named as the Suppers’ Player of the Season, grabbing over 50 per cent of the votes.

The Ollerton Stags supporters group also named McLaughlin as their Player of the Season.

The Mansfield Chad newspaper presented McLaughlin with the award for the Chad readers’ Player of the Season.

The Isle of Doagh man has played 43 times for Mansfield this season and has been instrumental in their run to the League Two Play Offs.

The left-back has scored seven goals and the 31-year-old, who signed for the Stags in 2020, has become a real fans’ favourite at the club.

Mansfield play Northampton in the first leg of their League Two play-off semi-final on Saturday evening at One Call Stadium with the second leg at Sixfields on Wednesday.