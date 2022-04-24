High fives as Cockhill seal ninth USL title in a row

Cockhill Celtic clinched their tenth - and ninth in a row - Ulster Senior League title with a comprehensive victory over Derry City Reserves at the Charlie O'Donnell Sports Grounds on Sunday.

Cockhill Celtic 5

Derry City Reserves 0

Cockhill were on top from the opening whistle and almost scored in the opening minute when Corey McBride fired over from an acute angle.

The deadlock was broken on eight minutes when McBride capitalised on hesitancy in the Derry defence to slot home.

He almost had a second three minutes later when his curling effort hit the inside of the post.

Cockhill hit the woodwork again when a Garbhan Friel header rebounded off the bar before two quick-fire goals eased any nerves the defending champions had.

On 17 minutes Lee McColgan's right wing corner was headed back across goal for Oisin McColgan to half volley to the roof of the net.

Friel added a third on 23 minutes at the second attempt after a McBride cross from the left.

It was all Cockhill at this stage and they with the bar again in the closing minutes of the first half.

Cockhill started the second half in the same mood and had a fourth within two minutes of the restart. Christy McLaughlin made progress down the left before squaring unselfishly for Friel to bag his second of the day.

The remainder of the second half was a tepid affair with the game already wrapped up.

Cockhill scored a fifth on 67 minutes when McLaughlin dug out a cross from the left and Peter Doherty headed home at the back post.

After that, substitutions stopped any real flow to the game but Gavin Cullen's side didn't mind as they were crowned USL champions again.