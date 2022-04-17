Kevin McLaughlin steps down as Derry City women’s manager

Kevin McLaughlin has stepped down as Derry City women's team manager
Kevin McLaughlin has resigned as Derry City women’s team manager.
The Candystripes begin their NIFL Women’s Premiership campaign on Wednesday away to Crusaders.
However, they are on the hunt for a new manager after Greencastle man McLaughlin vacated the role at the weekend.
Derry City under-19 women’s team manager Josh Boyle will assume the role of caretaker manager.
Gareth Moore, the assistant coach and Mark Terry, the first team coach, will remain in their roles.
McLaughlin’s tenure at the Brandywell will be remembered for the 2021 season in which City recorded some memorable wins to prove that they can compete at Elite level in the NIFL Women's Premiership.
Derry City’s women’s committee said in a statement: "We thank Kevin for his dedication and hard work over the past 4-5 years. His determination to change the culture and perception of women's football in City never wavered.”
Doengal IFA Chairman welcomes the new Regional Development Officer, Ethan Carville. Photo -Clive Wasson
The Sinn Fein Easter Commemoration makes its way along Cockhill cemetery. (Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.